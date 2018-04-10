The Flashpoint
Subscribe
About
Archive
Help
Log in
Archive
Top
Discussion
About
Photos and Video From Inside Topeka Frito-Lay Plant Show Hazardous Conditions
And pictures of time sheets I obtained make clear that the company is pushing workers to the brink
Eoin Higgins
20 hr ago
6
Comment
3
Share
Share
"They Treat Us Horribly": Striking Frito-Lay Worker Speaks Out About Conditions In Topeka Facility
"The treatment and overtime has always been this way"
Eoin Higgins
Jul 19
6
Comment
Share
Share
The Anti-Trans Rights Movement Is More Violent and Emboldened Than Ever
"A crowd converged on me and chased me"
Eoin Higgins
Jul 18
4
Comment
Share
Share
"It's Not the Final Victory": Closure of Notorious ICE Facilities First Step In Longer Journey
"We think the detention centers should be closed, period. All of them."
Eoin Higgins
Jul 15
2
Comment
Share
Share
"We All Quit": Nebraska Burger King Workers Resign In Protest of Company Mistreatment
"It’s just incredible what standing up for your rights can do"
Eoin Higgins
Jul 13
7
Comment
Share
Share
You've Got To Keep the Death Machine Churning
Execution by nitrogen gas is part of what's becoming a pattern around the country
Eoin Higgins
Jul 7
3
Comment
Share
Share
Russell Stover Kansas Facilities Cut Sanitation to Save Money, Leading to Unclean Production Lines
Allergens like tree nuts were not properly cleaned from the lines, former and current Kansas plant workers told me
Eoin Higgins
Jul 2
5
Comment
10
Share
Share
Leaked Memo Shows No Evil Foods Justifying Laying Off Workers With No Severance
'Not being able to provide severance was one of the hardest, most painful decisions that our leadership team has ever had to make.'
Jun 30
2
Comment
Share
Share
Faced With Worker Shortage at Kansas Facility, Russell Stover Turns to Prison Labor
The chocolatier's Iola manufactory employs 150 prisoners from nearby Topeka Correctional Facility for cut-rate wages
Eoin Higgins
Jun 28
4
Comment
2
Share
Share
"It's Really Easy To Lose Hope": Substance Use Disorder During Covid
"I can't even fathom somebody getting into recovery during the pandemic"
Eoin Higgins
Jun 25
3
Comment
Share
Share
"Now it's Like Every Other Day": Drug Use During Covid
"I needed to find a way to cope"
Eoin Higgins
Jun 23
3
Comment
Share
Share
People "Just Wanted To Keep Partying": Drug Trafficking During the Pandemic
Once people were out of work—and locked down at home—the demand for drugs skyrocketed
Eoin Higgins
Jun 21
4
Comment
Share
Share
© 2021 Eoin Higgins. See
privacy
,
terms
and
information collection notice
Publish on Substack
The Flashpoint is on Substack – the place for independent writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts