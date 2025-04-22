Blogroll for Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Watching a Disney show isn't going to deliver you the revolution.
Tech billionaires continue assault on all of us
Musk threatened to get engineer deported for warning about Tesla brakes — Futurism
Network states: the tech broligarchy who want to create new countries — The Week
Draft executive order outlines plan to integrate AI into K-12 schools — Washington Post
Right-wing MSNBC host urges Musk to return to Tesla — HuffPost
Remembering Pope Francis
Global South pontiff — The Nation
Why the pope never returned to Argentina — Irish Times
Mainstream obituaries are erasing Pope Francis’s deep concern for Palestine — Mondoweiss
Court hears arguments against LGBTQ books
Supreme Court seems likely to let religious families opt out of LGBTQ storybooks — Washington Post
Decision would likely back parents — AP
Plus:
Watching “Andor” is not a radical act — New York Times
Sex-based rights Potemkinism — Liberal Currents
A holiday in the US? Not a chance — The Guardian
Info Hegseth shared with wife and brother came from top general's secure messages — NBC News
Malnutrition treatments halted in Ethiopia due to underfunding, WFP says — Reuters
Musk or no DOGE is staying put — New York Magazine
Let’s say goodbye to Hogwarts — Salon
Doxxing to deportation — TruthOut
Marco Rubio’s family values — TechDirt
Kat Abughazaleh raised more funds than Rep. Jan Schakowsky last quarter — Chicago Sun Times
Marco Rubio unveils a massive overhaul of the State Department — NBC News
60 Minutes producer quits over lack of independence — New York Times
RFK Jr’s autism study collecting Americans’ private medical records — The Guardian
Henry Blodget creates and immediately sexually harasses AI executive assistant — Defector
Education Department to begin garnishing wages on defaulted student loan borrowers — Politico
Gavin Newsom says Democrats need to stop looking for a savior on a “white horse” — NBC News
Former Biden official backs Trump deportations — New Yorker