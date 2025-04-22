Tech billionaires continue assault on all of us

Musk threatened to get engineer deported for warning about Tesla brakes — Futurism

Network states: the tech broligarchy who want to create new countries — The Week

Draft executive order outlines plan to integrate AI into K-12 schools — Washington Post

Right-wing MSNBC host urges Musk to return to Tesla — HuffPost

More on the danger of the oligarchs

Remembering Pope Francis

Global South pontiff — The Nation

Why the pope never returned to Argentina — Irish Times

Mainstream obituaries are erasing Pope Francis’s deep concern for Palestine — Mondoweiss

Court hears arguments against LGBTQ books

Supreme Court seems likely to let religious families opt out of LGBTQ storybooks — Washington Post

Decision would likely back parents — AP

Plus:

Watching “Andor” is not a radical act — New York Times

Sex-based rights Potemkinism — Liberal Currents

A holiday in the US? Not a chance — The Guardian

Info Hegseth shared with wife and brother came from top general's secure messages — NBC News

Malnutrition treatments halted in Ethiopia due to underfunding, WFP says — Reuters

Musk or no DOGE is staying put — New York Magazine

Let’s say goodbye to Hogwarts — Salon

Doxxing to deportation — TruthOut

Marco Rubio’s family values — TechDirt

Kat Abughazaleh raised more funds than Rep. Jan Schakowsky last quarter — Chicago Sun Times

Marco Rubio unveils a massive overhaul of the State Department — NBC News

60 Minutes producer quits over lack of independence — New York Times

RFK Jr’s autism study collecting Americans’ private medical records — The Guardian

Henry Blodget creates and immediately sexually harasses AI executive assistant — Defector

Education Department to begin garnishing wages on defaulted student loan borrowers — Politico

Gavin Newsom says Democrats need to stop looking for a savior on a “white horse” — NBC News

Former Biden official backs Trump deportations — New Yorker