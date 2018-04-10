The Flashpoint
Subscribe
About
Archive
Help
Log in
Share
The Flashpoint
Stories by Eoin Higgins.
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Let me read it first
A Substack newsletter by
Eoin Higgins
Want the full experience?
Become a paying subscriber
Just join the free list, for now
Learn more
Photos and Video From Inside Topeka Frito-Lay Plant Show Hazardous Conditions
And pictures of time sheets I obtained make clear that the company is pushing workers to the brink
Eoin Higgins
6
Comment
3
Share
Share
New
Top
Community
What is The Flashpoint?
About
"They Treat Us Horribly": Striking Frito-Lay Worker Speaks Out About Conditions In Topeka Facility
"The treatment and overtime has always been this way"
Eoin Higgins
Jul 19
6
Comment
Share
Share
The Anti-Trans Rights Movement Is More Violent and Emboldened Than Ever
"A crowd converged on me and chased me"
Eoin Higgins
Jul 18
4
Comment
Share
Share
"It's Not the Final Victory": Closure of Notorious ICE Facilities First Step In Longer Journey
"We think the detention centers should be closed, period. All of them."
Eoin Higgins
Jul 15
2
Comment
Share
Share
"We All Quit": Nebraska Burger King Workers Resign In Protest of Company Mistreatment
"It’s just incredible what standing up for your rights can do"
Eoin Higgins
Jul 13
7
Comment
Share
Share
You've Got To Keep the Death Machine Churning
Execution by nitrogen gas is part of what's becoming a pattern around the country
Eoin Higgins
Jul 7
3
Comment
Share
Share
Russell Stover Kansas Facilities Cut Sanitation to Save Money, Leading to Unclean Production Lines
Allergens like tree nuts were not properly cleaned from the lines, former and current Kansas plant workers told me
Eoin Higgins
Jul 2
5
Comment
10
Share
Share
Leaked Memo Shows No Evil Foods Justifying Laying Off Workers With No Severance
'Not being able to provide severance was one of the hardest, most painful decisions that our leadership team has ever had to make.'
Jun 30
2
Comment
Share
Share
See all
The Flashpoint
Subscribe
What is The Flashpoint?
Archive
Authors
My Account
© 2021 Eoin Higgins. See
privacy
,
terms
and
information collection notice
Publish on Substack
The Flashpoint is on Substack – the place for independent writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts