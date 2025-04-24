Is this free speech?

Israel’s far-right security minister to visit Yale day after Mar-a-Lago dinner — The Guardian

Kehlani dropped from Cornell University concert for supporting Palestine — Vulture

College students scrubbing op eds — Wall Street Journal

The ruined hospitals of Gaza — New Yorker

Their war on us

DOJ defunds National Rape Resource Center — The Appeal

Millions of U.S. measles cases forecast over 25 years if shots decline — Washington Post

Colleague of Harvard scientist held by ICE warns that foreign scientists are scared — NPR

Tech billionaires and their media cronies

Elon Musk is killing Tesla — New York Magazine

Plus:

White House to back down on trade war — Wall Street Journal

Is it time to give the UK to Ireland? — Discourse Blog

Pro-patriarchy administration — New Republic

Institutional media pumping out scoops in Trump 2 — Vanity Fair

Maryland Dems forego banning ICE contracts — Bolts Magazine

Zuckerberg shuts down funded school — San Francisco Chronicle

The backstory on Ed Martin — ProPublica

The alpha male bros dominating your sales team — Inc.

Trump’s DOGE checks — Salon

Deep blue Maryland county gives GOP book ban win — A Crabby Guide to Politics

Pedro Pascal accurately describes J.K. Rowling as “heinous” — NBC News

All the women I met in jail — Harper’s Bazaar

Rep. Garcia returns from El Salvador with a sliver of hope for deported gay hairdresser — LA Times

NSF director to resign amid grant terminations, job cuts, and controversy — Science

Trump to target Democratic fundraising powerhouse ActBlue with DOJ probe — CNN