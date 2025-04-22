Blogroll for Monday, April 21, 2025
A one-on-one with JD will do that to you.
Pope dead
Meeting JD killed Pope — Discourse Blog
A complex legacy — Politico
His final days — AP
And who’s next, maybe — New York Times
Horrors of immigration continue
Miami detention center conditions are abhorrent — El País
German tourists in Hawaii detained and deported — Beat of Hawaii
U.S. citizen in Arizona detained by immigration officials for 10 days — AZPM
Mahmoud Khalil’s wife gives birth; ICE bars him from attending — New York Times
Trump getting weird about natalism
Pronatalism in the White House — New York Times
Trump wants to give Nazi-inspired motherhood medal — Mother Jones
Plus:
“Dark Woke,” explained — New York Times
The mirage of anti-immigration support — American Prospect
Four Dem House members hit El Salvador — Migrant Insider
Kristi Noem’s bag, with $3,000 in cash, stolen from DC restaurant — CNN
Supreme Court rejects Minnesota effort to revive ban on young adults from carrying guns — NBC News
Voting is not harm reduction — Habibti Please
The Neo-Nazi obsession with occult — New Republic
SCOTUS may kill Trump’s tariffs — Politico
Mississippi governor declares April 2025 Confederate Heritage Month — Mississippi Free Press
Israel’s claims of “error” don’t pass muster, groups say — The Guardian
You have no friends because you're a transphobic asshole — Katelyn Burns