Pope dead

Meeting JD killed Pope — Discourse Blog

A complex legacy — Politico

His final days — AP

And who’s next, maybe — New York Times

Horrors of immigration continue

Miami detention center conditions are abhorrent — El País

German tourists in Hawaii detained and deported — Beat of Hawaii

U.S. citizen in Arizona detained by immigration officials for 10 days — AZPM

Mahmoud Khalil’s wife gives birth; ICE bars him from attending — New York Times

Trump getting weird about natalism

Pronatalism in the White House — New York Times

Trump wants to give Nazi-inspired motherhood medal — Mother Jones

Plus:

“Dark Woke,” explained — New York Times

The mirage of anti-immigration support — American Prospect

Four Dem House members hit El Salvador — Migrant Insider

Kristi Noem’s bag, with $3,000 in cash, stolen from DC restaurant — CNN

Supreme Court rejects Minnesota effort to revive ban on young adults from carrying guns — NBC News

Voting is not harm reduction — Habibti Please

The Neo-Nazi obsession with occult — New Republic

SCOTUS may kill Trump’s tariffs — Politico

Mississippi governor declares April 2025 Confederate Heritage Month — Mississippi Free Press

Israel’s claims of “error” don’t pass muster, groups say — The Guardian

You have no friends because you're a transphobic asshole — Katelyn Burns