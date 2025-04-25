Blogroll for Friday, April 25, 2025
Another day, another crisis.
Announcement! This feature will go on hiatus for a week as I will be on a work trip.
If you are in Oakland! I will be at Clio’s Books on Monday, April 28, at 7pm with the one and only Gil Duran.
Then, on Saturday, May 3, I will be at the Annapolis Book Festival!
Hope to see you at either (or, improbably, both?)!
Judge jailed for defying ICE
Congress erupts over arrest — Axios
Trump arresting judges for interference is a bad sign — The Intercept
ICE ordered not to worry about warrants — New Republic
Protecting immigrant communities in San Diego — Bolts Magazine
People don’t like Trump
Polling at NYT shows major drop for president — New York Times
Unpopularity damaging GOP brand — Salon
President shredding Constitution — The Nation
Trump is telling a story about Abrego García. The public isn’t buying it. — Washington Post
Plus:
Cutting NPR and PBS as a part of the authoritarian playbook — FAIR
Trump talks to TIME — TIME
Baby strollers and China tariffs — Wall Street Journal
George Santos gets seven years in prison — New York Magazine
Greg Grandin’s history of the world — This Is Hell!
Reclaiming the Democratic Party — The Nation
Luigi pleads not guilty — PBS
Trump pardons Nevada politician who paid for cosmetic surgery with funds to honor a slain officer — AP
Hallow prayer app cuts ties with Russell Brand after police charges — Catholic Herald
A national uprising, imagined — Robert Reich
Hegseth’s chief of staff exits amid Pentagon turmoil — Washington Post