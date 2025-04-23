Blogroll for Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Spiraling down the drain.
Another day, another series of immigration horrors
NYC officials on board with Trump’s fear mongering — Hellgate NYC
Florida leads the crackdown charge — Mother Jones
ICE detains 2 men in Charlottesville courthouse raid — Daily Progress
US “relocates” Iraqi refugee to Rwanda via new diplomatic arrangement — The Handbasket
But there are opportunities to push back
DHS harassing, doxxing Kilmar Abrego Garcia family — New Republic
Meanwhile, centrists Dems want to avoid topic entirely — Discourse Blog
Trump approval on immigration declining — New York Magazine
Here are some more bleak headlines
RFK’s HHS cuts suicide hotline for teens — Mother Jones
Pro-cancer White House — American Prospect
Trump’s war on children — ProPublica
Plus:
Resistance is not futile — New York Times
The courage to be decent — The Watch
Musk’s attacks on his critics damage their reach on X — New York Times
Ireland, Iran, KSA all require religious certifications to teach at primary schools — Irish Times
Tariffs are coming for baby products — Wired
NIH cancels its first and largest study centered on women — Science
US deal for Ukraine peace leans heavily to Russian goals — New York Times
The US should attend Vietnam ceremony — New York Magazine
Rubio kills America's soft power — Salon
We cannot all be eradicated — Welcome to Hell World
Hegseth orders makeup studio installed at Pentagon — CBS News
Harvard's president says the school will “not compromise” — NBC News