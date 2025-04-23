Another day, another series of immigration horrors

NYC officials on board with Trump’s fear mongering — Hellgate NYC

Florida leads the crackdown charge — Mother Jones

ICE detains 2 men in Charlottesville courthouse raid — Daily Progress

US “relocates” Iraqi refugee to Rwanda via new diplomatic arrangement — The Handbasket

But there are opportunities to push back

DHS harassing, doxxing Kilmar Abrego Garcia family — New Republic

Meanwhile, centrists Dems want to avoid topic entirely — Discourse Blog

Trump approval on immigration declining — New York Magazine

Here are some more bleak headlines

RFK’s HHS cuts suicide hotline for teens — Mother Jones

Pro-cancer White House — American Prospect

Trump’s war on children — ProPublica

Plus:

Resistance is not futile — New York Times

The courage to be decent — The Watch

Musk’s attacks on his critics damage their reach on X — New York Times

Ireland, Iran, KSA all require religious certifications to teach at primary schools — Irish Times

Tariffs are coming for baby products — Wired

NIH cancels its first and largest study centered on women — Science

US deal for Ukraine peace leans heavily to Russian goals — New York Times

The US should attend Vietnam ceremony — New York Magazine

Rubio kills America's soft power — Salon

We cannot all be eradicated — Welcome to Hell World

Hegseth orders makeup studio installed at Pentagon — CBS News

Harvard's president says the school will “not compromise” — NBC News