Trump Has It: Emergency Pod Appearance With the District Sentinel

Trump has Covid.

Welcome to The Flashpoint.

I went on the District Sentinel this morning to talk about the president’s Covid-19 diagnosis.

Also, yesterday I published a look at Carroll Fife’s run for Oakland city council with The Appeal.

Fife is running on defunding the police and reinvesting in the community, aggressively combating the housing crisis, taxing the rich, and the Black New Deal—a series of programs that include changes to California’s housing and policing crises as well as addressing income inequality, education, and healthcare. Although Fife is motivated by undoing the harm of racial injustice toward Black Oaklanders, her policies will help everyone in the city, she told The Appeal. “I believe in equity,” Fife said. “And I believe in making sure people have what they need in order to thrive so everyone is OK.”

You can read the full piece here.

Thank you for your continued support and please tell your friends and family to sign up or subscribe.