"They're Enjoying It": Interview on Boston Police Department Body Cam Footage

It’s been a wild three days since my exclusive report on Boston Police department body camera footage dropped at The Appeal on Friday.

Listen to my interview with the District Sentinel above, recorded less than two hours after the story went live.

Attorney Carl Williams gave me over 66 hours of video, recorded during the George Floyd demonstrations over the summer, earlier this month which I then reviewed, clipped, and assembled.

“This is not law enforcement,” Williams told me for The Appeal. “That’s not what they’re doing right there in the streets, ganging up on people using weaponry.”

“And they’re enjoying it,” he added.

You can watch a compilation of the footage here, hosted on my YouTube channel (where you can also find other clips):

The story has since been picked up by outlets around the country.

More camera footage is coming. Stay tuned.