Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic congresswoman in the midst of a right-wing rebrand, posted a cringeworthy Martin Luther King, Jr. video on Monday, calling for an end to division with a halting, spoken-word-style delivery.

“The darkness of hate leaves us stumbling, lost, turning father against daughter, sister against brother,” Gabbard says in the 2:25 video. “And with every step we take, suffocating, all consuming, destroying all in its wake.”

The video is full of platitudes about coming together to solve the problems of the country, the kind of arguments regularly deployed by people disinterested in change and invested in keeping power structures in place.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Fringe figure, devoted base

Gabbard regularly uses self-righteous calls for unity to her advantage. On Friday, she claimed that President Joe Biden’s accurate, though far too late, call for action on voting rights, in which he rightly compared opponents to his legislation to the segregationists who fought King and the Civil Rights Movement, was a divisive attack.

It’s part of a pattern from the former lawmaker. She uses her lefty cred to appeal to the right as someone bucking the crowd—even as she continually takes on right wing positions and tilts ever more to becoming a run-of-the-mill American conservative.

Tulsi Gabbard talks to US Army soldiers, April 2021. Photo: DoD

As I wrote at The New Statesman last week, Gabbard’s ongoing shift to the right appears calculated in the interest of her continuing political ambitions:

While it’s tempting to laugh her off as a fringe figure, Gabbard has a devoted base. Combined with her growing mainstream right-wing legitimacy, that could make her a dark-horse contender for the 2024 GOP nomination — someone who, like Donald Trump, can sell Americans on bogus “anti-establishment” positions on war and civil rights while acting to promote the interests of the far right. As a veteran, former lawmaker, and frequent Fox guest, Gabbard is building a resume for future success, and not in the Democratic Party. [...] Disillusioned progressives, desperate for a narrative that explains why they’ve lost electoral ground while winning the messaging war, are looking for someone to blame. For Gabbard, the enemy is clear: liberals and social democrats, whose political project the Gabbardites portray as being disconnected from the interests of the working class.

Share

In podcast news…

Last week, I talked to Q. Anthony Omene about the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, its role in shaping how social media companies approach non-western countries, and who’s behind their funding. Check out the replay here.

Today at 5pm I’m joined again by Maya Kosoff and Tanvi Misra to break down the Yellowjackets finale. Join us and participate live!

The first two of these were a lot of fun (you can listen on replay here and here).

You can only join live with Callin, an iPhone app, but you will be able to listen on replay after the fact either through the app or on Android/desktop.

To join us live— download the Callin app, subscribe to The Flashpoint podcast, log on at 5pm EST and join the room. You can then "call in" through the app and join the conversation.

If you liked this story, please consider a paid subscription.

Find me on Twitter and Facebook.

Email me tips at eoinhiggins@gmail.com.