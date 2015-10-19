Your question presumes that there are only two parties in American electoral politics, which isn’t…

Supporting Sanders means supporting the Democratic Party, which he has made clear with his slobbering genuflection to the DNC. The…

  1. Your question presumes that there are only two parties in American electoral politics, which isn’t true.

  2. Supporting Sanders means supporting the Democratic Party, which he has made clear with his slobbering genuflection to the DNC. The Democrats aren’t “left” in any substantive regard.

  3. The false dichotomy of choosing “the best of a bad situation” means that you’re always choosing something bad- why not think outside the box and look for a real alternative?

