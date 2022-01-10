Yellowjackets and Psychedelics

If you’ve talked to me in any capacity over the past two months, there’s a good chance I’ve recommended Showtime’s hit series Yellowjackets, which I am obsessed with.

Here’s a good summary of the show’s appeal from The New Yorker’s Doreen St. Félix:

The series, created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, depicts two main time lines: 1996, when a plane carrying the Yellowjackets, a New Jersey high-school soccer team, crashes in the Canadian wilderness, and 2021, when four survivors, who were rescued months after the crash, have reached middle age, and fear that the truth about their time in the wild is going to come out. The four protagonists are played by eight actors—one in each time line—all of whom are excellent.

Last week, I was joined by Tanvi Misra and Maya Kosoff to break down our fan theories and predict what was coming next.

I was unprepared for this week, though, which had me like this:

To help me process the Doomcoming celebration and get into the details of how the show handles psychedelics and tripping, I’m joined this afternoon by Karen Geier, a fellow superfan and writer and content strategist from Toronto.

Join us live this afternoon at 4pm EST to share your thoughts and theories as we look to next Sunday for the season finale.

