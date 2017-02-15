WTF is going on with the White House switchboard?

A short story.

On February 6, 2017, I called the White House switchboard to ask about a tip I received on administration staffing.

Now, I’ve called a number of different government organizations from the local to state to federal level in my capacity as a reporter. Sometimes they don’t answer, sometimes they try to misdirect me, sometimes they deflect in other ways. But I’ve never experienced what I experienced from the Trump White House.

The operator answered, I identified myself and asked for the department I was trying to reach, and she— hung up on me. I assumed it was a mistake.

I called back and a different operator transferred me to the Press Office. There, an aide named Giovanna Coia answered. I asked for the department again. She put me on hold.

A few minutes later she asked me to call the switchboard.

When I asked Coia to confirm her information, she hung up.

I then called the switchboard five times in a row. The reason for the frequency is simple. The operator would pick up the phone, I’d begin to identify myself, and the operator would immediately hang up on me.

A Congressional aide told me later that this is par for the course for the Trump White House— though unprecedented in the executive branch.

“We’re in uncharted waters,” he chuckled after I told him my story. “But this administration really hates the press.”

There you have it. Just my little anecdote about how things are going at the executive branch. Now, I know I can be annoying. But I’d never experienced anything like this on any level of government before until I called the highest level.

I was never able to follow up on that tip either.

Give the White House a call! The number is 202–456–1414.

