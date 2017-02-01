I’m open to suggestions.

Marching to Schumer’s house on Tuesday night. Image via @sppeoples

A general strike is probably not going to happen, barring a major upheaval event and/or explosive spark in the movement. The energy just doesn’t seem to be there from leftist leaders, whose support is essential to making such an action work.

There are protest actions going on across the country again tonight and the weekend looks to be another moment of resistance. At the same time, tactical left wing infighting has begun.

Momentum might be lost.

But Trump’s immigration ban stands, Betsy DeVos will get a vote, and the President’s Supreme Court nominee is out of the mold of Antonin Scalia.

So what is to be done?

Look at who will be affected by inaction, in this case, the victims of Trump’s immigration ban.

These are real people whose lives have already been irreversibly destroyed by this administration. I’m the first one to admit that I don’t have all the answers. But doing nothing isn’t an option.

I recorded an appearance on the Katie Halper Show this evening with Arun Gupta and Natasha Lennard. The discussion was brisk and combative— but it was also respectful and a good airing of differing views. I’ll link to it when it’s up.

In the meantime, here is Gupta’s piece on liberal fantasy in the age of Trump and Lennard’s on Black Bloc.

