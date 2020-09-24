Hi.

Welcome to The Flashpoint.

I’m launching this newsletter to tell stories that I feel are under-covered in our current media environment.

With an election coming, Trump’s daily tweets, the enormity of the Covid-19 pandemic, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death taking up all the energy of good newsrooms around the country, too many smaller—but nonetheless important—stories are being left aside.

The Flashpoint is going to provide a home for these stories. We’ll cover how the Covid crisis is affecting people in micro ways, continue to focus on small-ball political stories like how the Alex Morse scandal is continuing to unfold in Massachusetts as party leadership faces tough questions from rank and file, and dig into criminal justice reform and healthcare stories.

If you hit the subscribe button, you’ll have the option of signing up for free or paying a small yearly fee for the content. Your support, if you can provide it, will help this project get off the ground and help us to find stories that all too often fall through the cracks and, hopefully, expand our coverage going forward.

Whether you subscribe or sign up, you’ll have access to the articles both at Substack and in your inbox. Please share them with your friends, comment, and like each post.

Thanks for reading, and stay tuned.