Harper’s Magazine over the weekend posted a job listing for an assistant editor that was a perfect example of the way the media industry is set up for the comfortable classes.

The listing offers $40,000 a year for a position that must be based in New York City. As a salaried job, the rate is almost certain to require working over 40 hours a week, making the possibility of getting another job to help cover expenses essentially nil. And there’s a high probability that the work will increase while the pay does not: “The Assistant Editor may have opportunities to take on editorial responsibilities as he or she grows in the role.”

Adding insult to injury, Harper’s tweeted out the listing and tagged a number of groups including Writers of Color, Disabled Journalists, Study Hall, and more.

For a publication that rather self-importantly served as the home of the infamous “Harper’s Letter” to list a position that excludes struggling writers in the working class is, in fact, the definition of cancel culture.

Offering overwork for meager pay at a publication that is implicitly holding up the prestige of working there as the real hook means people who actually need to earn a living will look elsewhere.

It’s an example of anti-affirmative action; aimed at ensuring the only people who have a right to be heard are those who already do most of the talking.

