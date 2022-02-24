Grim news out of Ukraine over the past 14 or so hours as Russian forces have fully invaded the country and appear intent on regime change.

Video and photos from Ukraine show what’s frankly an overwhelming military advantage held by Russia as they roll through the country. This isn’t going to be a fight between equals on any level; the only question at this point is how long it takes Russia to take over the country.

Yesterday, before the fighting began, I talked to journalist Jack Crosbie about the possibility of war.

Jack’s in Kharkiv at the moment, a city near the Russian border that is under sustained attack. As of last check in, he’s fine.

There’s been some resistance in Russia to the war; I found this statement from a group of anarchists in the country to be quite good:

We do not want to stand up for any states. We are anarchists and we are against any borders between nations. But we are against this annexation, because it only establishes new borders, and the decision on this is made solely by the authoritarian leader—Vladimir Putin. This is an act of imperialist aggression by Russia. We have no illusions about the Ukrainian state, but it is clear to us that it is not the main aggressor in this story—this is not a confrontation between two equal evils.

In St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin’s hometown, there have been protests against the conflict:

