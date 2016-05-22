The Vendors, Part Two: Left Forum Day 3

One of the best parts about going to a conference like Left Forum, or any conference or expo that appeals to your sensibilities, is the vendor’s row, where everyone in attendance strolls up and down the aisles of booksellers and thinktank/foundation tables.

At Left Forum, there’s a plethora of tables to choose from.

Here, in part 2 of a look at the vendor’s row, are a few of the groups whose tables are featured this year.

Haymarket Books

Haymarket Books is a radical bookseller and publisher based out of Illinois. Haymarket was founded in 2001 by the Center for Economic Research and Social Change as a left alternative to mainstream political book publishers.

Haymarket has published many influential books over the years, such as Lance Selfa’s The Democrats and Nick Turse’s Next Time They’ll Come to Count the Dead.

Z Magazine

Z Magazine is a libertarian-socialist online and print magazine that analyzes politics and world affairs from a left perspective. The magazine has featured writers such as Bob McChesney and the late Danny Schecter.

Counterpunch magazine was also present at the Z table.

PM Press

Oakland based PM Press publishes radical left, socialist non-fiction. Founded in 2007 by a founder of AK Press, PM also produces fiction and poetry works. PM’s wide variety of work make their books must reads.

Tax Revolution Institute

The Tax Revolution Institute aims to educate political dissidents of all stripes on their rights in regards to taxation. The federal government has used taxation as a weapon against non-profits with political axes to grind increasingly in the past few years and the TRI wants to help people in political movements know their rights.

The Green Party

The Green Party is America’s most well-developed left wing third party. The party is running Jill Stein in the 2016 election. Stein has repeatedly called for Independent Senator Bernie Sanders to join her campaign for November.