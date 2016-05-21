The Vendors, Part One: Left Forum Day 2

One of the best parts about going to a conference like Left Forum, or any conference or expo that appeals to your sensibilities, is the vendor’s row, where everyone in attendance strolls up and down the aisles of booksellers and thinktank/foundation tables.

At Left Forum, there’s a plethora of tables to choose from.

Here, in part 1 of a look at the vendor’s row, are a few of the groups whose tables are featured this year.

AK Press

AK Press is an anarchist/radical bookseller and publisher based out of Chico, California. AK Press features radical histories and analysis and works of anarchist theory.

The publishing house has had a rough year- their warehouse was damaged in a fire and had to be relocated to Chico from Oakland. Still, the collective continues to work for change and the propagation of the anarchist left.

Dollars and Sense

Dollars and Sense is a publishing company that specializes in leftist economic theory. Based out of Boston, Dollars and Sense produces economic textbooks and publishes a quarterly economics and political analysis magazine.

Dollars and Sense is a project of the Economic Affairs Bureau. The Economic Affairs Bureau is a non-profit collective devoted to the propagation of real world economic analysis and debate.

Monthly Review Press

The Monthly Review Press is based out of New York City. The Press was founded in 1949 as an independent socialist publishing house. Monthly Review has had many respected contributors and editors over the years, including John Bellamy Foster, Michael D. Yates, Harry Magdoff and Paul Sweezy, Noam Chomsky, and others.

Rosa Luxembourg Stiftung

The Rosa Luxembourg Stiftung, or Rosa Luxembourg Foundation, is a non-profit political alternatives research group with offices in New York and Germany. The Rosa Luxembourg Stiftung works to provide policy alternatives for international institutions from a left wing perspective.

The Stiftung in New York mainly works to effect policy at the United Nations.