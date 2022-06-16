When right-wing media figures and politicians attack members of the LGBTQ+ community, they know exactly what they’re doing—implicitly giving permission to their followers to commit acts of violence.

Media Matters researcher Ari Drennen joined the podcast this week to talk about the role of right-wing media figures and other prominent conservatives in pushing an anti-LGBTQ+ narrative. She explained that the “grooming” smear that’s been deployed against the community is giving extremists an open door for violence.

“If you're turning on your TV every day, or going on Twitter, going on your forums, and you're seeing your favorite newscaster and your favorite political officials saying really bad things are happening to children and somebody needs to do something about it—that creates the structure,” Drennen said.

Stephen Piggott, an analyst with the Western States Center, has also been following the pipeline of hate rhetoric from major right-wing figures to the streets. Far-right extremists love seeing their messaging being parroted by mainstream figures on networks like Fox and in Congress.

“These folks are absolutely delighted when their talking points, or something very close to what their talking points are, make it on Fox News,” Piggott said, adding that the audience those comments can reach leads to predictable extremism: “We know that hate speech can lead to hate violence.”

