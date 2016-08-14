The NY Times Hits New Low For Media Stenographical “Reporting”

Breaking news tonight shows that Milwaukee is in upheaval over the police shooting of a man in the city’s poor south side. Residents of the city have reacted with anger and violence — remember that riots are the voice of the dispossessed y’all — to the shooting.

It’s too early to know exactly what happened in the shooting incident. But you wouldn’t know that from the nation’s paper of record, The New York Times. No, The Grey Lady’s reporting has been effectively stenography for the Milwaukee Police Department so far.

In the subbed article in the following tweet, the NYT says the victim of the shooting was an “armed man”:

… despite any independently verifiable evidence of that being the case.

In the actual article, which fewer people will read than will read the headline and snippet in the tweet, the Times clarified that the “armed man” was only described as “armed” by the Milwaukee PD.

Let’s look through the evidentiary paragraphs in the article:

The police said two uniformed officers stopped two people in a car at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The police did not provide details on why the car was stopped.

Hmmm.

Both occupants ran from the car. During the pursuit, an officer shot one man, who was armed with a semiautomatic handgun, the police said.

Let’s look at this sentence.

“During the pursuit, an officer shot one man”

Why?

How?

What happened to make this the logical course of action?

Was it:

“one man, who was armed with a semiautomatic handgun”?

How do we know that? Did he shoot anyone with the gun? Did he reveal the weapon? How do we know he was armed in the first pla-

“the police said”

Right.

The gunman, described by the police as a 23-year-old Milwaukee man with a lengthy arrest record, died at the scene. His name was not released.

Ah so no name, but a lengthy arrest record. Okay.

This is why people don’t trust the news media.

Acting as stenographers for the authorities is not reporting. It’s taking notes on what authority wants to be told.

It’s not journalism. It’s hackery.