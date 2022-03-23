An upstate New York school in the Hudson Valley is changing Covid testing protocols because of federal funding cuts.

Staff at the school, which is remaining unnamed to protect source anonymity, received an email from the district’s superintendent on Tuesday alerting them that “changes with the Covid testing from our government” having to do with federal funding meant that there would be no testing of staff this week.

“This impacts unvaccinated teachers who are required to test, plus those of us who opt to test weekly,” Jane, a teacher at the school, told me. “I don't know what it's going to look like next week.”

Preemptively disarming

Federal funds for Covid testing and treatment dried up suddenly when House Democrats stripped out over $15 billion in funding from a spending bill earlier this month. That bill included a rushed $13.6 billion in funding for Ukraine.

From Reuters:

The U.S. government funding bill passed following a revolt from Pelosi's own Democrats who objected to a $15.6 billion COVID-19 aid initiative because of the way it would have parceled out money to individual states. The money was to be used for research and to stockpile vaccines for possible future spikes in COVID-19 infections.

Jane did note that “the daily new case numbers in our county are in the single digits,” meaning that the lack of testing this week is likely to be something the school system can absorb. It could be worse, but the longer-term ramifications of cutting down on testing and proactive public health measures could spell disaster.

“I worry about the possibility of another wave before the end of the year,” Jane said. “We're deliberately disarming because we just want the pandemic to be over.”

