The CNN coverage of Trump rally in Chicago is absolute garbage

The Chicago Trump rally shut down is an evolving situation, and there will be much, much more to say about it soon.

In the first hour of coverage, CNN’s John King has been using moral relativism to try to blame anti-Trump protesters for the rally’s violence and closure.

King said that some of the protesters were there to disrupt the rally and bear some responsibility for the chaos on the floor at UIC.

This type of moral relativism is utter garbage and conveniently absolves CNN and other news networks for responsibility due to their constant airing of Trump rallies.

Whenever you hear news network talking heads wring their hands over the totally predictable spewing of hate-filled rhetoric and violent outbursts at Trump rallies over the next few days, remember: the news media gave this orange hued El Douche hours and hours of free air time to spread his message.

They’re just as much to blame- and, really, more to blame- than any protester’s reasonable and understandable reaction to the second coming of George Wallace.