Stein, at Green Party Convention, Lays Out Plans

“We can ride a wave of support to turn the White House into the Greenhouse,” Dr. Jill Stein said during the question and answer period after her stump speech at the Green Party of New York State semi-annual convention on June 11

.

One of the first things I would do is cancel student debt,” the Green Party candidate told the crowd. She was responding to a question from the audience on how powerful her presidency could be expected to be.

Stein believes that her presidency will come into its power from the support she will have from students and working people.

“Obama put his ground troops on the shelf right after he was elected,” she continued. “Because he was interested in working for Wall Street, not the people.”

Another question concerned her qualifications as a Doctor to run the country.

“To play devil’s advocate,” Robin Laverne Wilson, a Green Party candidate for the US Senate asked Stein, “Shouldn’t we nominate a businessman to run the country?”

“No,” said Stein, “We need to heal the country! No more profits over people, profits over peace, profits over the environment.”

The candidate went on to explain that her presidency would also cease hostilities in the Middle East and pursue a foreign policy focused on justice.

The final question concerned recent Green Party outreach to Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders and his supporters, and the meaning for the party of such a move.

“Should the Green Party adopt a plank of supporting economic democracy?” the audience member asked.

“Economic democracy is at odds with a system” like our current one, Stein explained, so she supports the economic democracy plank in the party’s platform. But more important, she said, was to define terms.

“I tend not to use -isms, to talk in -isms,” she said. “When people say to me, do you support socialism, are you against capitalists? Well- does that mean economic democracy, where the golden rule prevail? Yes, absolutely, bring that on. Yes. That is what we are about.”

Update: Here is audio from the speech: