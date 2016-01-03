Some Nice Truths the Oregon Standoff is Bringing to Light in its First Day, Expressed in…

Headlines you might expect to see right before a massive, violent confrontation with police or the federal government:

Radical Islamic religious extremists take over federal building, call for others to join them.

Black Lives Matter group takes over federal building, promises to use it as base for “years to come.”

Heavily armed dark-skinned men take over federal building.

Leader of black revolutionary militia group tells supporters now is the time to “stand up.”

Armed Arab men occupying federal land encourage journalists to leave area.

Leftist group rejects authority of American government.

Muslim extremists leave behind videos expressing willingness to die for the cause.

“Kill or be killed” declare Black Lives Matter activists occupying federal building.

“We will occupy this building for years,” say Muslims of federal building.

Headlines you will see before no such confrontations and little to no media coverage:

Radical Christian religious extremists take over federal building, call for others to join them.

Right wing militia group takes over federal building, promises to use it as base for “years to come.”

Heavily armed white men take over federal building.

Leader of white, right wing militia group tells supporters now is the time to “stand up.”

Armed white men occupying federal land encourage journalists to leave area.

Rightist group rejects authority of American government.

Christian extremists leave behind videos expressing willingness to die for the cause.

“Kill or be killed” declare right wing activists occupying federal building.

“We will occupy this building for years,” say Christians of federal building.

Follow me on twitter