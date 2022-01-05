"Schools Are Nuts Right Now": Incoherent Covid Policies Have Teachers Confused and Angry

Incoherent, haphazard approaches to keeping schools open as the coronavirus pandemic continues into its third year are leaving teachers grasping for answers.

Guidance from administrators appears aimed more at doing whatever it takes to keep children in classrooms than their health and safety—to say nothing of the health and safety of teachers. And the shifting and unnecessarily restrictive rules are leaving educators confused and angry.

“Schools are nuts right now,” Mark, a K-6 substitute in the NYCDOE system, told me. “We are having meetings every day—when administration isn't all out of the building—and teachers still have no idea what we're supposed to do.”

This morning, I talked to teachers about the ways their districts are managing the omicron surge. Here’s what they told me.

Your support makes these stories possible. Please consider a paid subscription today.

Get 20% off for 1 year