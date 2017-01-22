Scenes from the Women’s March in NYC

Like my work? Please consider supporting me via my Patreon. A donation of even $1 a month can help me continue providing independent…

Jan 22, 2017
A large crowd at around 1 p.m., GCT to the left.
Girl in Duane Reed working on signs on floor.
Grand Central was packed.
In the streets headed north
That’s a lot of people.
Don’t ask to grab your rights
The growing storm
Make them fear us
Hands too small to grab us all
Better Gadsen
My fav
Taking over the streets, and roads, and bridges…
Basic rights are not negotiable
A sea of people
Eye in the sky.
Some dipshit came by and smeared this right after I took this picture. I followed him and got his photo. It’s not in this album.
A face of resistance
The march from a block away
Horns on the route
54th and 5th.

