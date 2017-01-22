Scenes from the Women’s March in NYC

A large crowd at around 1 p.m., GCT to the left.

Girl in Duane Reed working on signs on floor.

Grand Central was packed.

In the streets headed north

That’s a lot of people.

Don’t ask to grab your rights

The growing storm

Make them fear us

Hands too small to grab us all

Better Gadsen

My fav

Taking over the streets, and roads, and bridges…

Basic rights are not negotiable

A sea of people

Eye in the sky.

Some dipshit came by and smeared this right after I took this picture. I followed him and got his photo. It’s not in this album.

A face of resistance

The march from a block away

Horns on the route

54th and 5th.

