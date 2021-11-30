Right Turn: Glenn Greenwald's Conservative Shift

My article last week detailing the extent to which right-wing pundit Glenn Greenwald has become a loyal partisan for Fox News has made an impact.

The graphs showing Greenwald’s praise of the largest and most powerful cable news channel in the US and how those posts increased in direct relation to his appearances on the network have made visually clear what most of us already knew—the nominally independent journalist has become a Fox News partisan.

I talked about my article with Jeet Heer over at The Time of Monsters. You can listen to that appearance here:

Last week, I chatted with David Doel of The Rational National about Greenwald’s shift to the right:

All this has earned me Greenwald’s attention. He has invited me to a have a conversation about my article and my criticisms of him, which I’m inclined to accept (I need to figure out availability).

So, stay tuned.

In the meantime, I have an interview already out at Power Report (I’m going to clip a portion about left media and discuss it on Thursday, one blog on Glenn a week is enough) and one coming soon for MeansTV.

Want to hear me talk about something that’s not a media feud?

Check out my appearance on The Soundtracker from November 19 where I discuss The Crow with host Eric Peacock.

