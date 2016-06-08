Reject US Duopoly: Don’t Vote For Clinton, Don’t Vote For Trump

Now that Hillary Clinton has officially clinched the nomination that was always going to be given to her anyway, the flood of just-former Sanders supporters calling for the party to come together has begun. This, for the record, is why I’ve never liked Sanders- his admission that he was always going to endorse Clinton once he lost made him a non-starter.

I won’t vote for the duopoly.

I don’t care if a third party candidate wins or loses the presidency. I won’t vote for a candidate in the two party system.

This is a moral and ethical principle for me. I cannot in good conscience vote for a candidate like Clinton, who is a murderous monster, over Trump, who is a racist monster.

Both are evil and awful.

It may seem like I don’t take this shit seriously when I act like an asshole online when discussing politics, but the reality is that I care very deeply about political issues. And because I take them so seriously, I refuse to lend any support to the monstrous, world destroying, predatory two party system.

I have a vote and there are more than two candidates. The reality is that I can vote for whichever one I want to.

Your conscience may be okay with the continuing murder of children in the Middle East because Hillary isn’t Trump, and that’s cool. My conscience won’t.

Don’t google images of the consequences of the Clinton foreign policy though if you want to keep that nice detachment rolling.

It’s an option to choose neither of two main candidates. You know why? Because there are more than two candidates.

Regular readers will know that I’ve covered other options to Clinton, Sanders, or Trump:

I hope to have an interview with Monica Moorehead in the near future.

There are alternatives. Reject the duopoly.

[spacer height=”20px”]