Reading List: December 21, 2016

I wrote about the failure of the Hamilton Electors movement for Paste, and how it shows moderates have no role in resistance.

If the Hamilton Electors and their ilk had had their way, we could have been looking at a President who knows how power is wielded and how to work in Washington. There’s no indication that any of their alternatives would have pursued different policies than Trump — in fact all evidence indicates that they’d pursue the same policies but effectively.

Michael Corcoran, at FAIR, addresses The New York Times’ take on the GOP’s plans for health care.

The Times’ decision to include the words “universal,” “health” and “plan” in the headline was extremely misleading and irresponsible. It gave readers the distinct — and deceptive — impression that Republicans have something resembling a “universal” health plan, and will use it to replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Andrew Marantz at The New Yorker discusses the circus at Trump Tower. The Naked Cowboy does not come off well.

The Trump Bar opened at noon, and one of the first customers was the street performer known as the Naked Cowboy. His normal turf is Times Square, but he’s been spending a lot of time at Trump Tower. He ordered — “Vodka with a splash of orange juice” — and took a corner stool. Over his shoulder were a TV and a magnum of Trump Champagne. He wore his signature getup — cowboy boots, cowboy hat, and Fruit of the Loom briefs with “trump” on the rear — plus a silk boxer’s robe decorated with the Stars and Stripes. “I wear it while I’m indoors, out of respect,” he said. “I have an affinity with Trump. I get him. We’re both media promoters, media whores, whatever you want to call it. People get hung up on political stuff, but I don’t care. Black, white, gay, transvestite — just stand up and make something of yourself. Look, my wife’s a Mexican immigrant. She still doesn’t have her papers. Maybe she’ll be the next to be deported, who knows? I don’t think he’d do that. But if he does, hey, that’s fate. Plus, it’s a nice thing to have hanging over her head — you know, ‘Do the dishes, or else.’ ”

