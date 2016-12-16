Reading List: December 16, 2016

Friday.

I wrote about the Clinton campaign’s lack of security around demographic data for Paste.

VoteBuilder aggregates just about everything about a voter save their bank account and credit card numbers. That information would be incredibly valuable for identity thieves and for intelligence services. For the Clinton campaign to treat it so carelessly is another indication of the arrogance and carelessness that has resulted in the election of Donald Trump.

Jim Naureckas, at FAIR, wonders why the Hollywood Reporter asked seven white guys about diversity in animation.

The Reporter didn’t have to pick directors at random — and there are women and people of color it could have chosen who would have broadened the discussion on race and gender. Jennifer Lee, for one, won an Oscar for writing and directing Frozen — and surely would have had interesting things to say about breaking out of princess molds. Brenda Chapman also got an Oscar for writing and directing Brave, another film with an unconventional princess, though Chapman’s fraught relationship with that production might have complicated the panel — for good or ill.

Kevin Kallaugher of The Baltimore Sun was interviewed by The Daily Mail on the horrible opportunity provided to cartoonists by Trump.

Though he intends to deepen his approach to covering Trump’s politics, Kallaugher said the president-elect’s physical characteristics will provide ample fodder.

“I believe that his face will be a wonderful playground.”

The Telegraph reports that Sweden is preparing for the possibility of war with Russia — though there’s no real reason to expect it actually happening.

Sweden’s government decided to bring back civil defence last year as part of its defence policy for 2016 to 2020.

“There is nothing to suggest that war is likely, but we have been given an order from the government to plan for it,” Svante Werger, the press officer for MSB, told the Sydsvenskan newspaper.

Bringing Milo Yiannopolous to campus resulted in a totally predictable instance of bullying that forced a trans student to drop out of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Adelaide Kramer will quit the University, she said. Pink News has the report, and it’s upsetting.

Adelaide Kramer — whose case had received some limited media attention previously — said: “I knew Milo was going to regurgitate a profound amount of racist and transphobic hate.

“What I did not anticipate was being specifically targeted and called out in the way he did. I hadn’t said anything or made even the slightest disruption: He had his harassment of me planned out well in advance.”

Finally, The District Sentinel’s Unanimous Dissent radio show from Wednesday has a fantastic interview with The WEEK’s Ryan Cooper. Well worth the listen.

Later skaters.