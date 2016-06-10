Over the Cliff: The Clinton Scold Stampede

And so it has begun.

Not supporting Hillary Clinton, they say, whose presidency will result in a foreign policy that will slaughter thousands in the global south, is privilege. A dangerous idea due to the threat of Donald Trump. The end of the republic.

Looking forward to another five months of this scaremongering bullshit.

I’m not sitting this election out. I’m choosing to reject both major parties.

And if you’re blaming Nader for the outcome of the Gore v Bush election as a reason to challenge my decision? That mythology has been disproven repeatedly.

An acquaintance on social media suggested a Trump presidency would be worse than a Clinton one because of the authoritarian nature of the New York nominal billionaire. But Clinton also has a long standing devotion to a lack of respect for democracy and separation of powers so that’s hardly a difference between them- it’s more style and substance.

A frequent complaint from the Clinton scolds is that there’s too much of a concentration on foreign policy from those who oppose her. Some claim a hypothetical domestically liberal presidency will enable a more positive foreign policy in the long run.

But Clinton’s record shows a long standing resistance to leftist policy and an embrace of the wealthiest, most powerful elements in society. She won’t pursue social or economic justice. A vote for Clinton will cost some child overseas an arm, or a leg, or a parent, or their innocence, or their ability to live in a society not dominated by theocratic lunatics- and won’t benefit anyone of modest means at home.

Other Clinton supporters are honest.

They just don’t care about people outside of US borders.

Five more months. Can’t wait.

[spacer height=”20px”]

Thanks to my friend Mario for suggesting this writing up of a stream of comments on a social media thread. Back to real reporting tomorrow with Part 3 of my interview with Gloria LaRiva!