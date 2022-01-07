On Anniversary of Failed "Force the Vote" Tactic, Organizers Embrace the Right

One year after they quixotically pursued a doomed, poorly thought-out parliamentary tactic, a D-list group of post-left internet personalities came together for a live-streamed event in which their ongoing tilt to the right became even more obvious.

The stream, hosted by “American Patriot” Jackson Hinkle—that title being the third iteration of his punditry personality in just a year—featured anti-vax conspiracy theorists Fiorella Isabel and Craig Jardula, third-party “organizer” Nick Brana, and right-wing comedian Jimmy Dore, among others.

Post left power isn’t found in the mainstream, it’s found on the edges, and these fringe personalities are radicalizing politically homeless Americans to the right.

