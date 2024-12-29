The interim week between Christmas and New Year’s—which in 2024 also has Hanukkah—is a quiet time of year. So I’ll make this brief and let you get back to relaxing.

Two early reviews for my new book—from the trade publications Publishers Weekly and Booklist—are praising its nuanced approach to Glenn Greenwald, Matt Taibbi, and the tech billionaires whose money is pushing a right-wing media agenda.

Remember, you can preorder it today! The better the presales the better the book will do. Thanks for your support.

Preorder OWNED today!

Publishers Weekly, starred review:

Higgins is sympathetic toward his subjects (he calls Greenwald an inspiration), painting a convincing picture of how a combination of libertarian political alignment and financial incentives altered their trajectories; he also gives them space to argue back, leading to some fascinating on-the-page ripostes (“The basic premise of your book is dishonest,” Taibbi proclaims). It’s a juicy look at today’s online political landscape.

Booklist (review out soon):

Higgins' objective and compelling look into the power wielded by tech billionaires like Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, and Marc Andreesen shows how, guided by right-wing libertarianism, these tech oligarchs operate with transparent motives. Taibbi’s and Greenwald’s pivot is more nuanced. Higgins' sharply insightful book raises important questions about co-opting of the media.

Hopefully we’ll see a continued positive reception!

Thanks everyone and Happy New Year!

