My Talk With Massachusetts Peace Action on the Morse Scandal

I’m up at Insider with a look at the media’s reaction to Trump’s illness:

This predisposition to soft peddle the reaction to Trump's diagnosis showed once again that the role of the news media is not to deliver that hard truth about people in power. Pundits and commentators are all too ready to whitewash the records of politicians in order to halt any possibility of meaningful accountability in how the American people understand their leaders. Any sense of accountability or accurate remembering is detrimental to internal US mythology that holds the office of the presidency and lawmaking in general up as the pinnacle of public service. Accurate historical memory is incompatible with the American system — and we got a preview during the president's stay at Walter Reed of just how Trump's record will likely be sanitized.

You can read the whole story here.

I talked to the good people at Massachusetts Peace Action about my role in breaking the Alex Morse story.