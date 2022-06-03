"Men Always Win"
My conversation with Rolling Stone's EJ Dickson on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial
This week’s bombshell verdict in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial could have far-reaching effects.
The jury found that Depp and Heard each defamed the other—but more in favor of Depp, to the tune of over $10 million—and that may have ramifications beyond just a celebrity divorce. Advocates warn that the ruling could open the door to more intimidation and attacks on survivors, allowing powerful men like Depp to push accusers around.
As the verdict came in, sexual assault survivors expressed their disappointment with the decision, even if they were not surprised by it. “I don’t think it’s unexpected. But it’s horrible,” says one survivor, who herself faced a defamation claim after coming forward against her own abuser (and requested her name be withheld for legal reasons). She says the claim was dropped, but that watching Heard be dragged through the mud during the trial brought back memories of her own experience, which she says was traumatic and led her to consider suicide.
“I feel really glad to think my case didn’t go ahead. And stupid to think I could have won it,” she says. “Men always win.”
