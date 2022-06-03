This week’s bombshell verdict in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial could have far-reaching effects.

The jury found that Depp and Heard each defamed the other—but more in favor of Depp, to the tune of over $10 million—and that may have ramifications beyond just a celebrity divorce. Advocates warn that the ruling could open the door to more intimidation and attacks on survivors, allowing powerful men like Depp to push accusers around.

Rolling Stone reporter EJ Dickson spoke with survivors and advocates about what the trial means for the future:

As the verdict came in, sexual assault survivors expressed their disappointment with the decision, even if they were not surprised by it. “I don’t think it’s unexpected. But it’s horrible,” says one survivor, who herself faced a defamation claim after coming forward against her own abuser (and requested her name be withheld for legal reasons). She says the claim was dropped, but that watching Heard be dragged through the mud during the trial brought back memories of her own experience, which she says was traumatic and led her to consider suicide. “I feel really glad to think my case didn’t go ahead. And stupid to think I could have won it,” she says. “Men always win.”

Heard is, of course, appealing the verdict. But whether or not she wins, it’s hard to look at the outcome and not see it as a total victory for Depp. As it turns out, the actor was helped along by a toxic mix of right-wing influencers, including Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire, which spent nearly $50,000 promoting a pro-Depp stance.

I spoke with Dickson about the trial and its ramifications Thursday on my Callin show. You can listen to the full episode below.

If you would like to support my work, please consider a paid subscription

Find me on Twitter and Facebook

Email me at eoinhiggins@gmail.com