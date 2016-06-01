Kristol Taps Sexual Obsessive David French for Third Party Bid

When Bill Kristol says something about politics, I listen. Not because there’s any chance the neocon hack’s powers of political analysis are ever on point. Because Kristol operates in a Bizarro world of political predictions where everything he says is guaranteed to be wrong, and the opposite will be the truth.

Thus when Kristol teased over Memorial Day weekend that there was a big announcement coming about a third party viable candidate to oppose Trump from the right, the internet and political world at large reacted with well-earned mockery.

We just didn’t know how ridiculous Kristol’s pick would be.

Meet David French, National Review writer, Iraq War veteran (JAG), and hyper-sensitive Christian activist. French cut his teeth working for the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, or FIRE. At FIRE, French spent the early 2000s fighting against perceived anti-Christian bias in American universities.

French’s social views, we can gather from his activism and writing, are quite conservative and based in a healthy fear of sex.

Take this op-ed written for Patheos in 2011, titled “Mila Kunis, Marines, Communism, and a Random Thought About Sex.” In it, French moons over Kunis and her Marine boyfriend. He praises her rejection of the FWB relationship and jumps from there to a bizarre diatribe on modern sexual mores:

On a more serious note, I do think we’ll reach a point where the sexual revolution will run its course. With traditional sexual morality routed from virtually every influential cultural bastion (including large chunks of the church), millions of young people are growing up without any regard for the mores of generations past. In other words, they’re living in the world the revolutionaries built for them, and it’s a world full of heartache.

History can be cyclical. Is there room for a sexual counterrevolution?

The sexual obsessions of the right are French’s wheelhouse. They are what he’s built his career on. But that raises the question:

Why is Kristol so convinced that French is the man for the job? What could possibly be informing the decision to pursue French as a candidate for president?

Oh, I see:

Like my work? Please consider supporting me via my Patreon. $5 a month gets you interviews, reading lists, and more.