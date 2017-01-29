It’s Time For a General Strike

JFK, 8 p.m. Saturday. Photo via http://theilluminator.org/

In one week, the Donald Trump and Mike Pence administration completely destabilized the nation and the world. The president used executive orders that it’s unclear he even understands to deregulate industry, expand executive power, and, most recently, ban immigration to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries.

That last move sparked outrage across the country and the world on Saturday, particularly at New York City’s JFK Airport. A protest at the Queens County airport grew quickly. By 5 p.m. the New York City Taxi Workers Alliance announced a one hour shut down for pickups in solidarity.

With similar protest erupting across the country, the time for a general strike has never been better.

David Klion makes the case better than I can.

The US economy has a annual GDP of $18.56 trillion. That works out to a little over $50 billion dollars a day. If we use a rough estimate of 10% profit on that daily GDP, that’s a loss of $5 billion dollars every day.

One day of that would shake the global economy to its core. If the people of the US promised to continue it until Trump and Pence are gone, it wouldn’t even take 36 hours to get a new and responsive government.

And if the new government doesn’t respond?

We’ll do it again.

The time is now.

Update:

The ACLU won a stay of the executive order at 8:50 p.m [further update: for those in transit; the wider ban stands]. This would have been impossible without widespread protest. Showing up works.

One battle down.

