Is this Trump Aide Stephen Miller’s Twitter Account?

Because, uh, yikes.

The account isn’t verified through Twitter’s system, so it’s reasonable to have some doubt. And the Trump administration denied the account was Miller’s. But as Milo Wendt pointed out at Little Green Footballs, there’s reason to be skeptical of that denial:

The account was created 9 months ago, long before Miller was well known, and has none of the usual signs of a parody account.

If the account is Miller’s, the David Duke follow is pretty odd (though right at home with definitely not a cocaine addict James Woods).

Miller’s account only has 9 tweets, but it does have 42 “likes.” That’s down from 50 when Wendt published his piece and cited Miller’s appreciation for this tweet citing Pizzagate:

Since Wendt published, this Duke tweet was “liked”:

Miller is Jewish which makes this a bit of an argument against the account being real but he’s also an authoritarian right winger with connections to Richard Spencer so who knows.

Miller also appears to believe that Sandy Hook was a false flag operation.

More on this as it develops.

Like my work? Please consider supporting me via my Patreon. A donation of even $1 a month can help me continue providing independent analysis, on the ground reporting and photography, and longform articles. And you’ll get access to exclusive content!