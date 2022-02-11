Things haven’t gotten easier for Joe Dumont.

The Lincoln Park, Michigan man who I profiled last week is still facing compounding challenges from his economic situation that are only getting worse.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has pushed back their release of his 1099, delaying his tax return. He’s dealing with more health issues he can’t afford to get checked out. And his late mother’s house, which he can’t take ownership of due to the expense of probate court, may be getting sold in foreclosure.

“In the blink of an eye your entire world can turn upside down, and there's nothing that prepares you for that,” Dumont told me.