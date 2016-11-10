I Was Wrong

I never took Trump seriously enough to consider him a contender.

Clinton was the lesser evil. She is still evil.

A Clinton presidency would have been a horror show. War and continuation of authoritarian surveillance, incarceration, and torture policies. Death and destruction across the world.

You’ve all heard me listing the reasons Clinton was terrible enough times that I don’t need to repeat them.

Trump is different.

Trump is an open fascist.

I hope he won’t be particularly effectual due to institutional constraints and his own stupidity.

I hope.

But his core supporters are lethal and emboldened and they are your enemy.

This isn’t a game.

They want to kill you if you’re not of the right color, creed, or sexuality.

Reject the liberal line that we should give Trump a chance or work with him and his supporters for “America.”

Reject the idea that there is a possibility of compromise with these people.

Reject fascism.

By any means necessary.

Predictably, Democrats have already bent to Trump.

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have also pledged to work with Trump.

The Democratic Party must go.

Read Roqayah Chamseddine on Trump’s victory and the way forward:

Here are some of Ms. Chamseddine’s thoughts on the path forward:

As liberals apply for Canadian citizenship and drown their sorrows in bottles of maple syrup, the rest of us must organize. There is no retreating. Mourn if you must, but come hell or high water, we must mobilize.

Finally, if you’re on twitter, follow Cato. His posts have kept me sane over the past 24 hours.

Keep fighting.