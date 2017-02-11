Higbie Goes Down

(to the White House for a job interview)

Updated below.

Sean Spicer ain’t cuttin it.

That’s the word from sources in the White House, who leaked to news organizations late Friday that the Press Secretary of the three-week-old Trump administration may be on the way out the door. And it looks like Trump 2016 surrogate and ex-Navy SEAL Carlton Milo “Carl” Higbie might be in line to replace him.

Higbie looks like a good fit. The Greenwich, CT, man first came to prominence for writing Battle on The Home Front: A Navy SEAL’s mission to save the American dream in 2012. The book, according to Higbie, prompted his departure from military service in June or July, 2012.

In 2014, Higbie ran against Connecticut Republican Dan Debicella to face Jim Himes in the 4th Congressional District. Debicella won 195 of the 210 delegates and lost to Himes in the general.

In 2016, Higbie joined the Great America PAC, a pro-Trump project of Rudy Giuliani ally Eric Beach. Higbie’s appearances on Fox News and the Hannity radio show, in particular, allowed the ex-navy officer to build a profile of unwavering loyalty to the Trump brand.

A cursory look at his social media profiles show why he likes the President so much.

From NBC’s Mary Emily O’Hara:

Some of the things Higbie has “liked” on Twitter:

Here are some examples of Higbie’s preferred viewing materials he wanted to share with the world in 2012:

And, of course, there’s no racism — only the laziness of the black community, courtesy of Higbie’s Facebook page:

Quite the guy to carry the Trump message.

Oh, also, Higbie’s 2013 book tour included a pistol shoot:

And the full version of the top picture:

Update: Or not, if you believe the White House:

