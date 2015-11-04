Hey Buzzfeed, What About All The Times President Obama Bombed Little Kids?

Buzzfeed’s David Mack recently wrote a pictorial essay about how darned cute Obama is around the kiddies.

It was fawning garbage.

Designed to portray the President as a real sweety with children.

But unfortunately for Mack- whose byline inexplicably includes the job title “news reporter”-

President Obama’s record on children isn’t really that cute…

If you live in Afghanistan…

Or Pakistan….

Or Yemen.

The Obama drone program has killed lots and lots of children who probably would have loved to celebrate Halloween at the White House.

But at least Obama’s drone program has a cute name for the kiddies…

They call them “Bugsplat.”

Maybe these kids could have had a nice picture with the President if they lived in the right country.

This one.

As it is they’ll just have to try to send their requests for mercy however they can.

As long as Buzzfeed publishes this kind of vacuous propaganda it doesn’t deserve to use the title of news organization.

Oh well. Maybe if a Republican gets elected they can pretend to care about war crimes again. Who knows.

I’m not going to hold my breath.

Follow me on twitter