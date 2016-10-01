Good piece.
|Oct 1, 2016
Good piece. Your last point about the Democratic Party’s smear machine is the lynchpin though… anything other than unbridled, frothing support for Clinton equals supporting Trump to that partisan cult.
|Oct 1, 2016
