First Collection of Essays Available on Amazon as ebook

Sep 6, 2016

I’ve put together the first collection of essays from my work on the primaries. It’s called Not Good Enough for the Nod: Essays on Bernie, Ted, and the 2016 Primary.

You’ll find lightly edited versions of articles on the primaries thus far in the collection, along with a small intro for each one detailing my ideas when writing them and, in some cases, some retrospective analysis.

Please read it and review it!

