First Collection of Essays Available on Amazon as ebook
|Sep 6, 2016
I’ve put together the first collection of essays from my work on the primaries. It’s called Not Good Enough for the Nod: Essays on Bernie, Ted, and the 2016 Primary.
You’ll find lightly edited versions of articles on the primaries thus far in the collection, along with a small intro for each one detailing my ideas when writing them and, in some cases, some retrospective analysis.
Please read it and review it!
Your support keeps this site ad-free.
