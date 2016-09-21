Donald Trump Jr is a Fucking Nazi

At this point there’s not a lot to say. Trump junior is a fucking Nazi.

No, I’m not invoking Godwin’s Law — I’m talking specifically about the Little Prince’s social media presence over the past 24 hours.

First: Donny posts a meme suggesting we should look at refugees from Syria the way we would look at a Bond villain’s candy jar:

The meme was quickly identified by The Intercept’s Naomi LaChance as literally from Nazis:

The concept dates back at least to 1938 and a children’s book called Der Giftpilz, or The Toadstool, in which a mother explains to her son that it only takes one Jew to destroy an entire people……

““However they disguise themselves, or however friendly they try to be, affirming a thousand times their good intentions to us, one must not believe them. Jews they are and Jews they remain. For our Volk they are poison.”

“Like the poisonous mushroom!” says Franz.

“Yes, my child! Just as a single poisonous mushrooms can kill a whole family, so a solitary Jew can destroy a whole village, a whole city, even an entire Volk [nation].””

Undeterred, Trump Jr presented us with an actual white supremacist meme about immigrants that reflects back to literal Nazism in Europe:

This is the kind of shit you’d expect from Geert Wilders or Bill Maher. The fact that this is in the US political discourse now, well… Trump’s just the beginning.

Welcome to the Horrordome.