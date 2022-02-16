"Disillusioned" Former Congressional Staffers Describe a "Toxic Workplace"
I talked to former Hill aides about a system that chews young workers up and spits them out
Unionization efforts on the Hill are picking up as Congressional staffers fight for representation and to change a toxic culture of overwork and stress.
“The congressional culture is an extension of the broader political culture as a whole,” one former staffer, John, said.
It’s no surprise that turnover on the Hill is so high. The unionization drive is coming from a place of deep frustration. Staffers pour their blood, sweat, and tears into a system that could care less about them.
I talked to John and other former aides about their experiences working in Congress.
Here’s what they told me.