Unionization efforts on the Hill are picking up as Congressional staffers fight for representation and to change a toxic culture of overwork and stress.

“The congressional culture is an extension of the broader political culture as a whole,” one former staffer, John, said.

It’s no surprise that turnover on the Hill is so high. The unionization drive is coming from a place of deep frustration. Staffers pour their blood, sweat, and tears into a system that could care less about them.

I talked to John and other former aides about their experiences working in Congress.

Here’s what they told me.