DC Metrorail to Shut Down for 24 Hours, Skynet Still a Ways Off

The DC metrorail will shut down for 24 hours on Wednesday from midnight to 11:59 PM, NBC 4 Washington is reporting.

Officials will inspect over 1200 pieces of equipment to determine the safety of the transit system in the wake of a cable fire on Monday.

This kind of run of the mill breakdown of highly complex mechanical systems is one of the reasons AlphaGo doesn’t freak me out too much.

The Rise of the Machines is still a ways off.