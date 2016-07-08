Dallas Shooting- Police Scanner info

All times EST

Tonight during a protest against police brutality in downtown Dallas, someone or someones with long range rifles shot into the crowd. At least 2 police officers and possibly 1 protester were injured in the shooting.

From police scanners, I have put together the following timeline of events. This is incomplete and should only be taken as a general overview.

Sometime around 10:00 PM shots are fired into the crowd.

Police locate the suspects and chase them into alleys, 10:41.

10:42, female victim shot in front of Omni Hotel. Shots came from south alley by hotel.

10:45, police chase shooter, shooters into parking garage of Omni.

10:52, shooter in Central Building, police say.

10:52, female suspect in custody.

10:59, officers request crowd control by 7/11 on Elm and Griffin.

11:00, suspect is spotted in Bank of America Plaza. Shooter is on 7th floor, wearing full body armor, pacing back and forth. BoA building in Dallas is on Main and Griffin. Suspect would have run 5–6 blocks from Omni to reach it.

11:09, as Dallas is being evacuated, fight breaks out on soccer field.

11:23, at least one officer is dead.

11:28, 3 officers dead. No suspects in custody.

11:43, 15 witnesses and officer holed up in basement in downtown Dallas.

11:48, one suspect possibly identified.

11:59, possible bomb in downtown Dallas.

12:06 AM, two suspects spotted on Ross Avenue.

WFFA Live Feed

12:10, suspect’s brother found, being brought to homicide headquarters

12:14, 4th officer dead

Suspect identified on media was on the ground when shooting began, gun was unloaded.

The entire city is in chaos right now as people are setting dumpsters on fire and berating security forces.

12:25, 2 suspects seen, 1 with assault rifle, no contact.

12:36, man with a rifle spotted downtown, no contact.

12:44, officers request cover at DART East Transfer Station on N Olive St.

1:11, video released of shooting of officer by suspect:

1:14, Possible suspect in blue hoodie, red shirt (like some previous reports) in downtown 7–11

1:22, Officers assembling across city. Likely they have a bead on at least one suspect.

1:31, 2 suspects believed to be in abandoned home. Officers approaching.

1:34, Dallas PD searching for black pickup truck containing individual with visible weapon

Press Conference:

4 shooters, triangulating

This explains why there are so many different reports coming in from the scanner.

One suspect is being negotiated with in a parking garage (Omni?), says there are bomb all over the city.

2:00, one suspect in custody, requesting transport

2:03, gunfire reported on Ferguson

Calling it a night. Follow the hashtag #dallaspoliceshooting on twitter for more info