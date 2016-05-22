Closing Plenary, Unfortunate Speaker: Left Forum Day 3

Left Forum 2016’s Closing Plenary gave a platform to two figures whose reputation on the left could hardly be more different.

On the one hand, Amy Goodman is beloved by the left for her 20 year career as the head of Democracy Now!, the popular and well-respected news show.

On the other, Slavoj Zizék has been increasingly criticized by the left for his views and language.

Goodman’s talk focused on the need for an alternative, left media (like DN and WBAI). She read from her new book, Democracy Now!: Twenty Years Covering the Movements Changing America and talked about how left movements are needed now more than ever.

Donald Trump’s campaign came under particular assault from Goodman.

“The birther movement was the most racist othering imaginable,” Goodman said. No matter what you think about Obama, that was awful, she argued.

Goodman pivoted to the Confederate flag and Bree Newsome’s action in removing the symbol of hate from the South Carolina statehouse.

“Newsome is evidence that we need a media that covers movements,” Goodman said.

After Goodman left the stage to thunderous applause, Zizek took the podium. The response to his assuming the stage was notably mixed. While the Slovenian philosopher enjoyed some applause, he also received some booing.

As he began to deliver his speech, a voice shouted out from the back of the room: “You’re full of shit!”

Zizek told the protester that, effectively, he would deliver meaner insults in reply to any more abuse.

Zizek’s talk, what I heard of it before I left, focused on the current state of the left. When he referred to a white child in a black school coming home with bruises, as if the latter was a logical function of the former, I decided to leave.

Goodman also left shortly into Zizek’s remarks. An unfortunate ending speaker for a good conference.

If you’re wondering why Zizek received this reaction, check out this flyer produced by @fivek:

I hope to have an interview with @fivek on her activism surrounding the speaker within the week.